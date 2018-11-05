SBI Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 20,905.69 crore, up 12.48% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|38,326.50
|38,865.48
|35,801.23
|(b) Income on Investment
|19,080.46
|18,587.51
|17,314.71
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|229.26
|244.59
|773.20
|(d) Others
|1,157.26
|1,115.60
|960.58
|Other Income
|7,814.50
|6,679.49
|10,579.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|37,887.79
|37,014.82
|36,263.82
|Employees Cost
|9,696.37
|9,708.42
|7,703.24
|Other Expenses
|6,679.52
|6,796.30
|6,899.60
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|12,344.30
|11,973.13
|14,562.97
|Provisions And Contingencies
|12,092.17
|19,228.26
|19,137.43
|Exceptional Items
|1,560.55
|--
|5,436.17
|P/L Before Tax
|1,812.68
|-7,255.13
|861.71
|Tax
|867.81
|-2,379.28
|-719.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|944.87
|-4,875.85
|1,581.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|944.87
|-4,875.85
|1,581.55
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|863.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|57.70
|57.66
|57.07
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|-5.46
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|-5.46
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|-5.46
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|-5.46
|1.83
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|205,864.12
|212,839.92
|186,114.60
|ii) Net NPA
|94,809.98
|99,236.26
|97,896.29
|i) % of Gross NPA
|9.95
|10.69
|9.83
|ii) % of Net NPA
|4.84
|5.29
|5.43
|Return on Assets %
|0.11
|-0.57
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
