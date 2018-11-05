App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 04:03 PM IST

SBI Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 20,905.69 crore, up 12.48% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 20,905.69 crore in September 2018 up 12.48% from Rs. 18585.9 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 944.87 crore in September 2018 down 40.26% from Rs. 1,581.55 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 12,344.30 crore in September 2018 down 15.24% from Rs. 14,562.97 crore in September 2017.

SBI EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2017.

SBI shares closed at 285.35 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -9.23% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 38,326.50 38,865.48 35,801.23
(b) Income on Investment 19,080.46 18,587.51 17,314.71
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 229.26 244.59 773.20
(d) Others 1,157.26 1,115.60 960.58
Other Income 7,814.50 6,679.49 10,579.91
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 37,887.79 37,014.82 36,263.82
Employees Cost 9,696.37 9,708.42 7,703.24
Other Expenses 6,679.52 6,796.30 6,899.60
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 12,344.30 11,973.13 14,562.97
Provisions And Contingencies 12,092.17 19,228.26 19,137.43
Exceptional Items 1,560.55 -- 5,436.17
P/L Before Tax 1,812.68 -7,255.13 861.71
Tax 867.81 -2,379.28 -719.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 944.87 -4,875.85 1,581.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 944.87 -4,875.85 1,581.55
Equity Share Capital 892.46 892.46 863.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 57.70 57.66 57.07
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 -5.46 1.83
Diluted EPS 1.06 -5.46 1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 -5.46 1.83
Diluted EPS 1.06 -5.46 1.83
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 205,864.12 212,839.92 186,114.60
ii) Net NPA 94,809.98 99,236.26 97,896.29
i) % of Gross NPA 9.95 10.69 9.83
ii) % of Net NPA 4.84 5.29 5.43
Return on Assets % 0.11 -0.57 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India

