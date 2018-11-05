SBI Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 20,905.69 crore, up 12.48% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 20,905.69 crore in September 2018 up 12.48% from Rs. 18585.9 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 944.87 crore in September 2018 down 40.26% from Rs. 1,581.55 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 12,344.30 crore in September 2018 down 15.24% from Rs. 14,562.97 crore in September 2017.

SBI EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2017.

SBI shares closed at 285.35 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -9.23% over the last 12 months.