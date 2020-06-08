App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,766.92 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,766.92 crore in March 2020 down 0.81% from Rs. 22953.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,580.81 crore in March 2020 up 327.1% from Rs. 838.40 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 15,733.78 crore in March 2020 down 7.08% from Rs. 16,933.09 crore in March 2019.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2019.

SBI shares closed at 187.80 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.14% returns over the last 6 months and -44.26% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills42,579.6648,063.3342,627.75
(b) Income on Investment17,316.4617,231.9817,913.78
(c) Int. on balances With RBI948.87736.41398.91
(d) Others1,836.411,660.272,044.94
Other Income13,346.119,105.9212,685.12
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended39,914.4839,913.2040,031.55
Employees Cost12,038.6711,455.6210,477.99
Other Expenses8,340.587,206.538,227.87
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies15,733.7818,222.5616,933.09
Provisions And Contingencies13,495.087,252.9016,501.89
Exceptional Items2,731.34----
P/L Before Tax4,970.0410,969.66431.20
Tax1,389.235,386.30-407.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,580.815,583.36838.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,580.815,583.36838.40
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9257.13
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.016.260.94
Diluted EPS4.016.260.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.016.260.94
Diluted EPS4.016.260.94
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA149,091.85159,661.19172,750.36
ii) Net NPA51,871.3058,248.6165,894.74
i) % of Gross NPA6.156.947.53
ii) % of Net NPA2.232.653.01
Return on Assets %0.370.600.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India

