SBI Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,638.43 crore, up 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,638.43 crore in June 2021 up 3.74% from Rs. 26641.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,504.00 crore in June 2021 up 55.25% from Rs. 4,189.34 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18,974.82 crore in June 2021 up 14.85% from Rs. 16,521.35 crore in June 2020.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2020.

SBI shares closed at 446.45 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)