SBI Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,638.43 crore, up 3.74% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,638.43 crore in June 2021 up 3.74% from Rs. 26641.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,504.00 crore in June 2021 up 55.25% from Rs. 4,189.34 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18,974.82 crore in June 2021 up 14.85% from Rs. 16,521.35 crore in June 2020.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2020.

SBI shares closed at 446.45 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)

State Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills41,143.5340,213.7144,101.11
(b) Income on Investment20,369.8320,376.8818,705.48
(c) Int. on balances With RBI1,035.071,365.931,794.42
(d) Others3,016.003,145.121,899.37
Other Income11,802.7416,225.327,957.48
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended37,926.0038,034.6439,858.82
Employees Cost12,538.2913,382.7811,865.06
Other Expenses7,928.0610,209.396,212.63
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies18,974.8219,700.1516,521.35
Provisions And Contingencies10,051.9611,051.0312,501.30
Exceptional Items----1,539.73
P/L Before Tax8,922.868,649.125,559.78
Tax2,418.862,198.371,370.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,504.006,450.754,189.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,504.006,450.754,189.34
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9256.92
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.297.234.69
Diluted EPS7.297.234.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.297.234.69
Diluted EPS7.297.234.69
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA134,259.48126,389.02129,660.69
ii) Net NPA43,152.5236,809.7242,703.63
i) % of Gross NPA5.324.985.44
ii) % of Net NPA1.771.501.86
Return on Assets %0.570.580.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:33 pm

