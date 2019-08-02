SBI Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,938.79 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,938.79 crore in June 2019 up 5.23% from Rs. 21798.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,312.20 crore in June 2019 up 147.42% from Rs. 4,875.85 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 13,246.16 crore in June 2019 up 10.63% from Rs. 11,973.13 crore in June 2018.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.46 in June 2018.

SBI shares closed at 317.15 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 7.47% over the last 12 months.