SBI Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,938.79 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|43,863.40
|42,627.75
|38,865.48
|(b) Income on Investment
|16,955.08
|17,913.78
|18,587.51
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|390.19
|398.91
|244.59
|(d) Others
|1,429.14
|2,044.94
|1,115.60
|Other Income
|8,015.42
|12,685.12
|6,679.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|39,699.02
|40,031.55
|37,014.82
|Employees Cost
|10,918.09
|10,477.99
|9,708.42
|Other Expenses
|6,789.96
|8,227.87
|6,796.30
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|13,246.16
|16,933.09
|11,973.13
|Provisions And Contingencies
|9,182.94
|16,501.89
|19,228.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,063.22
|431.20
|-7,255.13
|Tax
|1,751.02
|-407.20
|-2,379.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,312.20
|838.40
|-4,875.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,312.20
|838.40
|-4,875.85
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|892.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|57.13
|57.13
|57.66
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|0.94
|-5.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.59
|0.94
|-5.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|0.94
|-5.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.59
|0.94
|-5.46
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|168,493.94
|172,750.36
|212,839.92
|ii) Net NPA
|65,623.86
|65,894.74
|99,236.26
|i) % of Gross NPA
|7.53
|7.53
|10.69
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.07
|3.01
|5.29
|Return on Assets %
|0.25
|0.09
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited