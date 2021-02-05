MARKET NEWS

SBI Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 28,819.94 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 28,819.94 crore in December 2020 up 3.75% from Rs. 27778.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,196.22 crore in December 2020 down 6.93% from Rs. 5,583.36 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 17,333.16 crore in December 2020 down 4.88% from Rs. 18,222.56 crore in December 2019.

SBI EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.26 in December 2019.

SBI shares closed at 355.10 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills43,736.7543,377.5748,063.33
(b) Income on Investment20,472.0720,253.6617,231.98
(c) Int. on balances With RBI648.24508.94736.41
(d) Others1,877.442,673.941,660.27
Other Income9,246.158,527.699,105.92
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended37,914.5638,632.6139,913.20
Employees Cost13,118.0112,570.1511,455.62
Other Expenses7,614.927,679.287,206.53
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies17,333.1616,459.7618,222.56
Provisions And Contingencies10,342.3910,118.317,252.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6,990.776,341.4510,969.66
Tax1,794.551,767.295,386.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,196.224,574.165,583.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,196.224,574.165,583.36
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9256.92
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.825.136.26
Diluted EPS5.825.136.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.825.136.26
Diluted EPS5.825.136.26
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA117,244.23125,862.99159,661.19
ii) Net NPA29,031.7236,450.6958,248.61
i) % of Gross NPA4.775.286.94
ii) % of Net NPA1.231.592.65
Return on Assets %0.490.440.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

