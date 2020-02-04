App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:40 AM IST

SBI Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,778.79 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,778.79 crore in December 2019 up 22.42% from Rs. 22690.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,583.36 crore in December 2019 up 41.18% from Rs. 3,954.81 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18,222.56 crore in December 2019 up 44.34% from Rs. 12,624.95 crore in December 2018.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2018.

SBI shares closed at 298.10 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 4.98% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills48,063.3345,242.4541,820.50
(b) Income on Investment17,231.9816,701.2018,824.41
(c) Int. on balances With RBI736.41844.93306.31
(d) Others1,660.271,523.811,325.39
Other Income9,105.928,538.398,035.23
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended39,913.2039,712.0739,585.62
Employees Cost11,455.6211,302.5911,171.93
Other Expenses7,206.537,121.666,929.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies18,222.5614,714.4612,624.95
Provisions And Contingencies7,252.9013,138.936,006.22
Exceptional Items--3,484.30--
P/L Before Tax10,969.665,059.836,618.73
Tax5,386.302,048.102,663.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,583.363,011.733,954.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,583.363,011.733,954.81
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9257.1357.70
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.263.374.43
Diluted EPS6.263.374.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.263.374.43
Diluted EPS6.263.374.43
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA159,661.19161,636.05187,764.57
ii) Net NPA58,248.6159,939.2280,943.51
i) % of Gross NPA6.947.198.71
ii) % of Net NPA2.652.793.95
Return on Assets %0.600.330.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India

