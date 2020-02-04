SBI Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 27,778.79 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|48,063.33
|45,242.45
|41,820.50
|(b) Income on Investment
|17,231.98
|16,701.20
|18,824.41
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|736.41
|844.93
|306.31
|(d) Others
|1,660.27
|1,523.81
|1,325.39
|Other Income
|9,105.92
|8,538.39
|8,035.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|39,913.20
|39,712.07
|39,585.62
|Employees Cost
|11,455.62
|11,302.59
|11,171.93
|Other Expenses
|7,206.53
|7,121.66
|6,929.34
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|18,222.56
|14,714.46
|12,624.95
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7,252.90
|13,138.93
|6,006.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3,484.30
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,969.66
|5,059.83
|6,618.73
|Tax
|5,386.30
|2,048.10
|2,663.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,583.36
|3,011.73
|3,954.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,583.36
|3,011.73
|3,954.81
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|892.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|56.92
|57.13
|57.70
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.26
|3.37
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|6.26
|3.37
|4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.26
|3.37
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|6.26
|3.37
|4.43
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|159,661.19
|161,636.05
|187,764.57
|ii) Net NPA
|58,248.61
|59,939.22
|80,943.51
|i) % of Gross NPA
|6.94
|7.19
|8.71
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.65
|2.79
|3.95
|Return on Assets %
|0.60
|0.33
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
