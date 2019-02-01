SBI Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,690.99 crore, up 21.42% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,690.99 crore in December 2018 up 21.42% from Rs. 18687.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,954.81 crore in December 2018 up 263.67% from Rs. 2,416.37 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 12,624.95 crore in December 2018 up 7.4% from Rs. 11,754.57 crore in December 2017.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2017.

SBI shares closed at 293.65 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.