SBI Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 22,690.99 crore, up 21.42% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|41,820.50
|38,326.50
|35,185.39
|(b) Income on Investment
|18,824.41
|19,080.46
|18,146.84
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|306.31
|229.26
|275.11
|(d) Others
|1,325.39
|1,157.26
|1,195.55
|Other Income
|8,035.23
|7,814.50
|8,084.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|39,585.62
|37,887.79
|36,115.37
|Employees Cost
|11,171.93
|9,696.37
|8,496.79
|Other Expenses
|6,929.34
|6,679.52
|6,520.33
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|12,624.95
|12,344.30
|11,754.57
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6,006.22
|12,092.17
|18,876.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1,560.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,618.73
|1,812.68
|-7,121.64
|Tax
|2,663.92
|867.81
|-4,705.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,954.81
|944.87
|-2,416.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,954.81
|944.87
|-2,416.37
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|863.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|57.70
|57.70
|56.61
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.43
|1.06
|-2.80
|Diluted EPS
|4.43
|1.06
|-2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.43
|1.06
|-2.80
|Diluted EPS
|4.43
|1.06
|-2.80
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|187,764.57
|205,864.12
|199,141.34
|ii) Net NPA
|80,943.51
|94,809.98
|102,370.12
|i) % of Gross NPA
|8.71
|9.95
|10.35
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.95
|4.84
|5.61
|Return on Assets %
|0.45
|0.11
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
