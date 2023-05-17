SBI in Q4: Brokerages estimate 68% rise in profit, 25% growth in interest income

State Bank of India

State Bank of India is likely to post a 68 percent rise in profit over the last year on May 18, according to a Moneycontrol average poll of three brokerage estimates. Whereas net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 25.8 percent.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects SBI to report a net profit of Rs 15,889.7 crore, up 74 percent on-year, and 12 percent on-quarter. Accordingly, net interest income (NII) is expected to jump 25 percent and 2 percent to Rs 38,856 crore. Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise 25 percent YoY and 2 percent QoQ to Rs 24,639 crore.

ICICI Direct estimates the net profit at Rs 15,114.2 crore, up 65 percent on-year and 6.4 percent on-quarter, and net interest income (NII) at Rs 38,500 crore, up 23.4 percent and 1.1 percent. Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 27.2 percent annually and 3.6 percent sequentially to Rs 32,241 crore.

Motilal Oswal pegs the SBI net profit at Rs 15,167.5 crore, up 66.4 percent year-on-year and 6.8 percent quarter-on-quarter. Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase 29 percent YoY and 5.7 percent QoQ to Rs 40,254.6 crore. Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 36.5 percent over the last year and 6.8 percent over the last quarter to Rs 26,921.9 crore.

Stock Performance

State Bank of India (SBI) stock has considerably outperformed the benchmark Nifty Bank index over the last five years. SBI has given a return of 145 percent during this period, whereas the Nifty Bank index has given a return of 69.67 percent.

