App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Q2 profit falls 40% YoY to Rs 944.9 crore; asset quality improves

The net interest income (NII) is reported at Rs 20,905.7 crore. The bank had reported an NII of Rs 18,585.9 crore during the same period of last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 944.9 crore for the September quarter against a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore during the previous quarter. The public sector lender reported a profit of Rs 1,581.55 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. On a year-on-year basis, the bank has reported a fall of 40 percent.

The profit is in stark contrast to Street estimates, which foresaw a net loss for the same quarter. A one-time gain of Rs 1,560 crore was reported during the quarter.

The net interest income (NII) is reported at Rs 20,905.7 crore. The bank had reported an NII of Rs 18,585.9 crore during the same period of last year.

The public sector lender reported improved asset quality as net NPA ratio fell to 4.84 percent against 5.29 percent during the previous quarter. The collective net NPA stood at Rs 94,810 crore against Rs 99,263.3 that was reported in June quarter.

related news

The Gross NPA ratio also declined to 9.95% from 10.69 percent during the June quarter. Overall gross NPAs were reported at Rs 2.05 lakh crore, a fall from Rs 2.12 lakh crore during the previous quarter.

Gross slippages stood at Rs 10,888 crore, a fall from Rs 14,349 crore in Q1.

The public sector bank’s watchlist has fallen from Rs 22,289 crore to Rs 20,359 crore.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Results #SBI #SBI results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.