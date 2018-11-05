SBI Q2 profit falls 40% YoY to Rs 944.9 crore; asset quality improves

State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 944.9 crore for the September quarter against a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore during the previous quarter. The public sector lender reported a profit of Rs 1,581.55 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. On a year-on-year basis, the bank has reported a fall of 40 percent.

The profit is in stark contrast to Street estimates, which foresaw a net loss for the same quarter. A one-time gain of Rs 1,560 crore was reported during the quarter.

The net interest income (NII) is reported at Rs 20,905.7 crore. The bank had reported an NII of Rs 18,585.9 crore during the same period of last year.



Watchlist down from Rs 23,000 cr to Rs 20,357 cr and Fresh slippages into bad loans at Rs 10,725 cr

The public sector lender reported improved asset quality as net NPA ratio fell to 4.84 percent against 5.29 percent during the previous quarter. The collective net NPA stood at Rs 94,810 crore against Rs 99,263.3 that was reported in June quarter.

The Gross NPA ratio also declined to 9.95% from 10.69 percent during the June quarter. Overall gross NPAs were reported at Rs 2.05 lakh crore, a fall from Rs 2.12 lakh crore during the previous quarter.

Gross slippages stood at Rs 10,888 crore, a fall from Rs 14,349 crore in Q1.

The public sector bank’s watchlist has fallen from Rs 22,289 crore to Rs 20,359 crore.