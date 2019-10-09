SBI Q2 Net Profit seen up 605.2% YoY to Rs. 6,660.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects SBI to report net profit at Rs. 6,660.1 crore up 605.2% year-on-year (up 188.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 23,033.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 0.9% Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13,776.5 crore.

