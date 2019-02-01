App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI posts Q3 profit at Rs 3,955 cr on lower provisions, asset quality improves as slippages fall

The bank improved its asset quality performance. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 8.71 percent for the quarter against 9.95 percent in previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India has reported profit at Rs 3,955 crore for October-December quarter, driven by sharp fall in provisions and NII growth.

The country's largest lender had posted a loss of Rs 2,416.4 crore in same quarter last year. Sequentially the profit increased by a whopping 318.5 percent or 4-fold.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ. NII growth was driven by lower slippages and lower funding cost.

Domestic net interest margin expanded to 2.97 percent at the end of December quarter against 2.92 percent as of September driven by higher credit growth, better spreads and lower slippages, SBI said.

related news

Numbers were ahead of a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 3,318 crore for profit and Rs 21,902 crore for NII.

The bank improved its asset quality performance. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 8.71 percent for the quarter against 9.95 percent in previous quarter.

Net NPA as a percentage of net advances, too, were lower at 3.95 percent for the quarter against 4.84 percent in September quarter.

In absolute term, gross NPAs dipped to Rs 1,87,764.6 crore, down 8.8 percent and net NPAs fell 14.6 percent to Rs 80,943.5 crore compared to year-ago due to decline in slippages.

Image201022019

SBI said fresh and gross slippages for the quarter stood at Rs 4,523 crore and Rs 6,541 crore, declined sharply against Rs 10,725 crore and Rs 10,888 crore reported in September quarter while recoveries & upgrades were higher at Rs 6,617 crore against Rs 4,327 crore in earlier quarter.

The largest lender further said that large infra group exposure is still tagged as 'Standard' as of December 31, 2018.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply at Rs 6,006 crore in quarter ended December 2018 against Rs 12,092 crore in September quarter and Rs 18,876 crore in same period last year.

However, provisions for non-performing assets were sharply higher at Rs 13,971 crore for the quarter against Rs 10,184.5 crore in Q2FY19, but declined against Rs 17,759.7 crore reported in corresponding period last fiscal.

The bank also reported increase in its provision coverage ratio at 74.63 percent, from 70.7 percent in previous quarter.

SBI purchased loan portfolio from NBFCs worth Rs 13,000 crore till December 2018 and is expected to buy more portfolio worth Rs 7,000 crore going ahead.

Other income (non-interest income) fell 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,035 crore mainly on account of decline in trading income by 58.56 percent YoY.

Operating profit increased 7.4 percent to Rs 12,625 crore in Q3 driven by healthy growth in net interest income and lower growth in overhead expenses YoY.

Consolidated profit of the bank, which include income from its subsidiaries, was at Rs 4,709.15 crore for the December quarter against loss of Rs 1,886.6 crore in year-ago period, but sequentially the same showed a 8-fold increase.

The stock rallied by 3 percent immediately after strong earnings, but increase in non-performing assets (out of total provisions) might have pulled the stock down to nearly 2 percent. At 14:23 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 289.40, down Rs 3.95, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #Results #State Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.