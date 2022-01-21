MARKET NEWS

English
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SBI Life Q3 results | Net profit rises 56% YoY to Rs 364 crore

The life insurer's total annual premium equivalent grew 53.9 percent on-year to Rs 4,570 crore, sharply above analysts' expectations of Rs 4,410

Mumbai / January 21, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance on January 21 reported a 56 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 364.1 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net premium income jumped 31 percent on-year to Rs 18.025 crore for the quarter.

The life insurer's total annual premium equivalent grew 53.9 percent on-year to Rs 4,570 crore, sharply above analysts' expectations of Rs 4,410.

SBI Life reported a near 18 percent rise in value of new business for the reported quarter to Rs 1,170 crore, which comfortably surpassed Street's estimate of Rs 1,063 crore.

New business premium in the protection insurance segment rose 26 percent on-year to Rs 2,040 crore whereas, new business premium of individual insurance grew 43 percent in the quarter.

SBI Life Insurance's assets under management stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore at the end of the December quarter, rising 23 percent from the year-ago period.

Shares of SBI Life ended flat at Rs  1,239 on the National Stock Exchange.
Tags: #earnings #SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
first published: Jan 21, 2022 03:53 pm

