Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI Life Q3 profit up 15% at Rs 264 crore

Total income of the insurance company increased to Rs 12,156.39 crore as against Rs 9,585.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
SBI Life Insurance on Friday reported a 14.7 percent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 264.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The private insurer's PAT stood at Rs 230 crore during the corresponding period last year, the insurer said in a statement.

Total income of the insurance company increased to Rs 12,156.39 crore as against Rs 9,585.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The asset under management (AUM) increased to Rs 1,34,150 crore as compared to Rs 1,11,630 crore at the end December 31, 2017.

SBI Life Insurance, established in 2001, is a joint venture between State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif SA and is one of the leading life Insurance companies in India.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:39 pm

