App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Q3 net profit up 14.7% on protection business growth

The insurer's net worth rose by 14 percent YoY to Rs 7,330 crore at the end of December 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Life Insurance posted a 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3) net profit at Rs 264.28 crore. The insurer had posted profit after tax of Rs 230.28 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The new business premiums collected in Q3 grew 14.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,734.49 crore. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) including regular premiums and 10 percent single premiums rose by 12.8 percent YoY to Rs 6,600 crore at the end of nine months of FY19.

The insurer's net worth rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 7,330 crore at the end of December 2018.

The total cost ratio decreased to 11 percent in 9M FY19, from 12.3 percent a year ago. This is because of a drop in the commission ratio as well as a reduction in the operating expense ratio.

The 13th-month persistency rose to 83.33 percent for 9M FY19 as compared to 81.51 percent in 9M FY18.

Both the savings and the protection businesses grew. The total protection new business premium rose 170.1 percent to Rs 1,060 crore in 9M FY19.

The solvency ratio as on December 31, 2018, was at 2.23 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50. Return on Equity (RoE) was 16.7 percent in 9M FY19 as compared to 17.1 percent in the year-ago period.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Business #earnings #insurance

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.