SBI Life Q1 preview | Insurer to see sharp growth in new business, margin

India’s largest private sector life insurer SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is on July 28 expected to report robust profitability metrics for the June quarter of FY23, helped partly by a base effect and a quick recovery in policy sales.

Adverse bond yields could, however, result in a mark-to-market hit on the investment side, dragging embedded value somewhat.

“Insurers will benefit from a low base that aids stronger growth and life insurers will particularly benefit with stronger growth in new retail APE growth (partly lower base) and improved margins—we see VNB growth of +40% YoY, with SBI Life reporting the strongest growth and Max benefiting from a low base,” analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd wrote in a preview note.

APE is annualised premium equivalent and VNB is value of new business.

Unlike other financial companies, the key profitability metric for life insurers is the VNB and the VNB margin, which captures how much money the insurer is making off the policies it underwrites.

Profit after tax of life insurance companies tend to be volatile and may not indicate the profitability as the cost of selling insurance is upfront, while the policy earns money for the insurer over a longer period of time in a staggered manner.

SBI Life is expected to show a near doubling of its VNB year-on-year, according to three brokerages.

Kotak Institutional Equities puts VNB growth at 91 percent year-on-year for the June quarter to Rs 650 crore.

Analysts at Jefferies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expect it to double to Rs 732.5 crore and Rs 726.6 crore, respectively.

That said, on a sequential basis, VNB could show moderation. This is largely due to seasonality as the final quarter of any financial year is the strongest for life insurers.

Insurance policies sell the most during the January-March quarter as individuals race to meet investment requirements for tax purposes. By contrast, the first quarter is the leanest for insurers.

Excluding the noise due to base effect, SBI Life is likely to show resilience in growth metrics.

Analysts at Kotak note that the life insurer’s APE on a three-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis has improved.

They estimate SBI Life’s APE growth for June quarter to be around 30 percent but on a three-year CAGR basis, it could be 16 percent. That would still be better than the single-digit growth of large industry peers.

Investors need to watch for management commentary on the outlook of the business.

Analysts at Axis Securities Ltd note that clarity on the approach towards product mix would be critical to determine the future of profitability margins.

For the June quarter, a key downside could be the hit to investments due to rising bond yields. This could weigh on the embedded value of the life insurer.

