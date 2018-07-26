App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Insurance Q1 net profit up 13% YoY at Rs 354 crore

The protection business saw an increase of 57.5 percent YoY in the first quarter

Private life insurance company SBI Life Insurance posted a 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its first-quarter net profit at Rs 354.31 crore on the back of an increase in its protection business share. Net profit in the same quarter of the last fiscal was Rs 313.45 crore.

The insurer's value of new business margin (VoNB) margin increased to 17 percent. The new business premium increased by 15.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,080 crore. The renewal premium increased by 35 percent to Rs 2,680 crore.

Growth in the annualised premium equivalent (APE) stayed flat at Rs 1,310 crore that increased by 2.3 percent YoY.

SBI Life's 13th-month persistency rose to 83.67 percent in Q1FY19 as compared to 81.97 percent a year ago.

The total protection new business premium (NBP) and individual protection business have grown 107.3 percent and 57.5 percent, respectively in Q1FY19 as compared to same period last year. The share of total protection NBP (individual and group) has increased from 5.7 percent to 10.2 percent in Q1 FY19.
