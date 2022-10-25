 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Life Insura Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,717.15 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 27,717.15 crore in September 2022 up 8.12% from Rs. 25,635.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 376.74 crore in September 2022 up 52.76% from Rs. 246.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.60 crore in September 2022 down 30.27% from Rs. 405.25 crore in September 2021.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in September 2021.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,257.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.24% returns over the last 6 months and 11.32% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,477.26 11,036.02 14,660.64
Other Operating Income 11,239.89 -6,229.87 10,975.07
Total Income From Operations 27,717.15 4,806.15 25,635.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 499.48 477.76 464.11
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -4.84 -1.16 -24.37
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26,951.22 3,901.04 24,801.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.29 428.51 394.70
Other Income 11.31 11.14 10.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.60 439.65 405.25
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 282.60 439.65 405.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 282.60 439.65 405.25
Tax 60.21 4.57 35.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.39 435.08 369.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 154.35 -172.23 -122.75
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 376.74 262.85 246.62
Equity Share Capital 1,000.71 1,000.48 1,000.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 11,080.07 10,687.92 9,571.45
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 2.63 2.47
Diluted EPS 3.76 2.63 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 2.63 2.47
Diluted EPS 3.76 2.63 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:11 pm
