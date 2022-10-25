SBI Life Insura Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,717.15 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,717.15 crore in September 2022 up 8.12% from Rs. 25,635.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 376.74 crore in September 2022 up 52.76% from Rs. 246.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.60 crore in September 2022 down 30.27% from Rs. 405.25 crore in September 2021.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in September 2021.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,257.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.24% returns over the last 6 months and 11.32% over the last 12 months.