    SBI Life Insura Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,717.15 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27,717.15 crore in September 2022 up 8.12% from Rs. 25,635.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 376.74 crore in September 2022 up 52.76% from Rs. 246.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.60 crore in September 2022 down 30.27% from Rs. 405.25 crore in September 2021.

    SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in September 2021.

    SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,254.85 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.

    SBI Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16,477.2611,036.0214,660.64
    Other Operating Income11,239.89-6,229.8710,975.07
    Total Income From Operations27,717.154,806.1525,635.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost499.48477.76464.11
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-4.84-1.16-24.37
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26,951.223,901.0424,801.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.29428.51394.70
    Other Income11.3111.1410.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.60439.65405.25
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax282.60439.65405.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax282.60439.65405.25
    Tax60.214.5735.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.39435.08369.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items154.35-172.23-122.75
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period376.74262.85246.62
    Equity Share Capital1,000.711,000.481,000.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves11,080.0710,687.929,571.45
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.772.632.47
    Diluted EPS3.762.632.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.762.632.47
    Diluted EPS3.762.632.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
