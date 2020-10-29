SBI Life Insura Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 305.11 crore, up 53.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.11 crore in September 2020 up 53.79% from Rs. 198.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.73 crore in September 2020 up 130.85% from Rs. 129.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.57 crore in September 2020 up 151.3% from Rs. 119.21 crore in September 2019.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.30 in September 2019.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 771.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -23.99% over the last 12 months.