SBI Life Insura Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 259.13 crore, up 6.87% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 259.13 crore in September 2018 up 6.87% from Rs. 242.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.53 crore in September 2018 up 11.11% from Rs. 225.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.41 crore in September 2018 up 10.23% from Rs. 232.62 crore in September 2017.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2017.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 564.15 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.96% returns over the last 6 months and -16.43% over the last 12 months.