SBI Life Insurance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,295.58 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 19,896.92 19,170.80 17,433.77 Other Operating Income 1,398.66 7,645.98 3,237.71 Total Income From Operations 21,295.58 26,816.78 20,671.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 536.92 532.19 482.17 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 10.57 7.56 84.90 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19,581.18 25,760.49 20,566.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,166.91 516.54 -462.33 Other Income 15.16 12.99 994.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,182.07 529.53 532.34 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,182.07 529.53 532.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,182.07 529.53 532.34 Tax 44.70 42.35 52.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,137.37 487.18 479.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -360.52 -183.05 192.79 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 776.85 304.13 672.15 Equity Share Capital 1,000.89 1,000.83 1,000.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 11,923.66 1,392.53 10,415.07 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.76 3.04 6.72 Diluted EPS 7.76 3.04 6.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.76 3.04 6.72 Diluted EPS 7.76 3.04 6.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited