SBI Life Insurance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,295.58 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,295.58 crore in March 2023 up 3.02% from Rs. 20,671.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 776.85 crore in March 2023 up 15.58% from Rs. 672.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,182.07 crore in March 2023 up 122.05% from Rs. 532.34 crore in March 2022.

SBI Life Insurance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.72 in March 2022.

SBI Life Insurance shares closed at 1,118.30 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 2.14% over the last 12 months.