    SBI Life Insurance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,295.58 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,295.58 crore in March 2023 up 3.02% from Rs. 20,671.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 776.85 crore in March 2023 up 15.58% from Rs. 672.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,182.07 crore in March 2023 up 122.05% from Rs. 532.34 crore in March 2022.

    SBI Life Insurance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.72 in March 2022.

    SBI Life Insurance shares closed at 1,118.30 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 2.14% over the last 12 months.

    SBI Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,896.9219,170.8017,433.77
    Other Operating Income1,398.667,645.983,237.71
    Total Income From Operations21,295.5826,816.7820,671.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost536.92532.19482.17
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies10.577.5684.90
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19,581.1825,760.4920,566.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,166.91516.54-462.33
    Other Income15.1612.99994.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,182.07529.53532.34
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,182.07529.53532.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,182.07529.53532.34
    Tax44.7042.3552.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,137.37487.18479.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-360.52-183.05192.79
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period776.85304.13672.15
    Equity Share Capital1,000.891,000.831,000.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves11,923.661,392.5310,415.07
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.763.046.72
    Diluted EPS7.763.046.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.763.046.72
    Diluted EPS7.763.046.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

