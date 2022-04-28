 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Life Insura Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,671.48 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,671.48 crore in March 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 20,289.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 672.15 crore in March 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 532.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.34 crore in March 2022 up 356.09% from Rs. 207.87 crore in March 2021.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.32 in March 2021.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,074.20 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,433.77 18,025.34 15,555.74
Other Operating Income 3,237.71 2,646.62 4,733.31
Total Income From Operations 20,671.48 20,671.96 20,289.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 482.17 482.94 371.23
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 84.90 0.81 -31.88
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20,566.74 19,719.85 20,994.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -462.33 468.36 -1,044.44
Other Income 994.67 9.62 836.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 532.34 477.98 -207.87
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 532.34 477.98 -207.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 532.34 477.98 -207.87
Tax 52.98 45.70 -30.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 479.36 432.28 -177.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 192.79 -68.22 709.78
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 672.15 364.06 532.38
Equity Share Capital 1,000.37 1,000.28 1,000.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10,415.07 9,940.24 9,092.64
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 3.64 5.32
Diluted EPS 6.71 3.64 5.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 3.64 5.32
Diluted EPS 6.71 3.64 5.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
