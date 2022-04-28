SBI Life Insura Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,671.48 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,671.48 crore in March 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 20,289.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 672.15 crore in March 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 532.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.34 crore in March 2022 up 356.09% from Rs. 207.87 crore in March 2021.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 6.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.32 in March 2021.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,074.20 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.