SBI Life Insura Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20,886.47 crore, up 2196.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,886.47 crore in March 2021 up 2196.63% from Rs. 909.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.38 crore in March 2021 up 0.32% from Rs. 530.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 622.13 crore in March 2021 up 19.28% from Rs. 521.59 crore in March 2020.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 5.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2020.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 958.60 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 39.40% over the last 12 months.