SBI Life Insura Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 587.03 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.03 crore in March 2019 up 24.93% from Rs. 469.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 457.68 crore in March 2019 up 20.06% from Rs. 381.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 481.93 crore in March 2019 up 23.84% from Rs. 389.15 crore in March 2018.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2018.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 614.35 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.