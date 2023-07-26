English
    SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27,895.42 crore, up 480.41% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27,895.42 crore in June 2023 up 480.41% from Rs. 4,806.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.04 crore in June 2023 up 44.96% from Rs. 262.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 580.80 crore in June 2023 up 32.11% from Rs. 439.65 crore in June 2022.

    SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.63 in June 2022.

    SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,301.10 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.

    SBI Life Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13,104.4919,896.9211,036.02
    Other Operating Income14,790.931,398.66-6,229.87
    Total Income From Operations27,895.4221,295.584,806.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost548.88536.92477.76
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.9410.57-1.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26,773.3819,581.183,901.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax572.221,166.91428.51
    Other Income8.5815.1611.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax580.801,182.07439.65
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax580.801,182.07439.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax580.801,182.07439.65
    Tax8.7044.704.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities572.101,137.37435.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-191.06-360.52-172.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period381.04776.85262.85
    Equity Share Capital1,000.971,000.891,000.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves12,309.7011,923.6610,687.92
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.817.762.63
    Diluted EPS3.807.762.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.817.762.63
    Diluted EPS3.807.762.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 26, 2023

