SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27,895.42 crore, up 480.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,895.42 crore in June 2023 up 480.41% from Rs. 4,806.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.04 crore in June 2023 up 44.96% from Rs. 262.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 580.80 crore in June 2023 up 32.11% from Rs. 439.65 crore in June 2022.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.63 in June 2022.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,301.10 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.