SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,806.15 crore, down 69.97% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,806.15 crore in June 2022 down 69.97% from Rs. 16,004.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.85 crore in June 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 223.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.65 crore in June 2022 up 4.02% from Rs. 422.67 crore in June 2021.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2021.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,149.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.41% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,036.02 17,433.77 8,312.55
Other Operating Income -6,229.87 3,237.71 7,691.60
Total Income From Operations 4,806.15 20,671.48 16,004.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 477.76 482.17 387.15
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -1.16 84.90 0.52
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,901.04 20,566.74 15,211.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 428.51 -462.33 405.20
Other Income 11.14 994.67 17.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 439.65 532.34 422.67
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 439.65 532.34 422.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 439.65 532.34 422.67
Tax 4.57 52.98 46.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 435.08 479.36 376.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -172.23 192.79 -153.14
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 262.85 672.15 223.16
Equity Share Capital 1,000.48 1,000.37 1,000.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 10,687.92 10,415.07 9,320.21
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 6.72 2.23
Diluted EPS 2.63 6.71 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.63 6.72 2.23
Diluted EPS 2.63 6.71 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI Life Insura #SBI Life Insurance Company
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
