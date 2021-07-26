SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.48 crore, down 36.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.48 crore in June 2021 down 36.23% from Rs. 377.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.16 crore in June 2021 down 42.91% from Rs. 390.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.42 crore in June 2021 down 39.79% from Rs. 387.68 crore in June 2020.

SBI Life Insura EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2020.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,050.45 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 21.10% over the last 12 months.