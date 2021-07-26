MARKET NEWS

SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.48 crore, down 36.23% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.48 crore in June 2021 down 36.23% from Rs. 377.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.16 crore in June 2021 down 42.91% from Rs. 390.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.42 crore in June 2021 down 39.79% from Rs. 387.68 crore in June 2020.

SBI Life Insura EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2020.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,050.45 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 21.10% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations-41.211,217.51282.23
Other Operating Income281.69227.3794.88
Total Income From Operations240.481,444.88377.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-----18.54
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.08824.309.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.40620.58386.12
Other Income3.021.551.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.42622.13387.68
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax233.42622.13387.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax233.42622.13387.68
Tax10.2689.75-3.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities223.16532.38390.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period223.16532.38390.89
Equity Share Capital1,000.151,000.071,000.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,320.219,092.648,275.57
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.235.323.91
Diluted EPS2.235.323.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.235.323.91
Diluted EPS2.235.323.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI Life Insura #SBI Life Insurance Company
first published: Jul 26, 2021 10:55 pm

