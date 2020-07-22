App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 377.11 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.11 crore in June 2020 down 2.49% from Rs. 386.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 390.89 crore in June 2020 up 5.11% from Rs. 371.90 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.68 crore in June 2020 up 2.6% from Rs. 377.84 crore in June 2019.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2019.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 888.35 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and 16.56% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations282.23920.92215.50
Other Operating Income94.88-11.48171.25
Total Income From Operations377.11909.44386.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-18.54-107.262.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.53497.198.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax386.12519.51376.18
Other Income1.562.081.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax387.68521.59377.84
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax387.68521.59377.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax387.68521.59377.84
Tax-3.21-9.085.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities390.89530.67371.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period390.89530.67371.90
Equity Share Capital1,000.041,000.031,000.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,275.577,883.896,832.04
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.915.313.72
Diluted EPS3.915.303.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.915.313.72
Diluted EPS3.915.303.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

