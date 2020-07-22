SBI Life Insura Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 377.11 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.11 crore in June 2020 down 2.49% from Rs. 386.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 390.89 crore in June 2020 up 5.11% from Rs. 371.90 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.68 crore in June 2020 up 2.6% from Rs. 377.84 crore in June 2019.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2019.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 888.35 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.68% returns over the last 6 months and 16.56% over the last 12 months.