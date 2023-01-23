 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,816.78 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 26,816.78 crore in December 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 20,671.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.13 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 364.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 529.53 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 477.98 crore in December 2021.
SBI Life Insura EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2021. SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,296.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.
SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations19,170.8016,477.2618,025.34
Other Operating Income7,645.9811,239.892,646.62
Total Income From Operations26,816.7827,717.1520,671.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost532.19499.48482.94
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies7.56-4.840.81
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25,760.4926,951.2219,719.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax516.54271.29468.36
Other Income12.9911.319.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax529.53282.60477.98
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax529.53282.60477.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax529.53282.60477.98
Tax42.3560.2145.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities487.18222.39432.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-183.05154.35-68.22
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period304.13376.74364.06
Equity Share Capital1,000.831,000.711,000.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,392.5311,080.079,940.24
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.043.773.64
Diluted EPS3.043.763.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.043.763.64
Diluted EPS3.043.763.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm