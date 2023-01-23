SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,816.78 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 26,816.78 crore in December 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 20,671.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.13 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 364.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 529.53 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 477.98 crore in December 2021.
SBI Life Insura EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2021.
|SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,296.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,170.80
|16,477.26
|18,025.34
|Other Operating Income
|7,645.98
|11,239.89
|2,646.62
|Total Income From Operations
|26,816.78
|27,717.15
|20,671.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|532.19
|499.48
|482.94
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.56
|-4.84
|0.81
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25,760.49
|26,951.22
|19,719.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|516.54
|271.29
|468.36
|Other Income
|12.99
|11.31
|9.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|529.53
|282.60
|477.98
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|529.53
|282.60
|477.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|529.53
|282.60
|477.98
|Tax
|42.35
|60.21
|45.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|487.18
|222.39
|432.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-183.05
|154.35
|-68.22
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|304.13
|376.74
|364.06
|Equity Share Capital
|1,000.83
|1,000.71
|1,000.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1,392.53
|11,080.07
|9,940.24
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.04
|3.77
|3.64
|Diluted EPS
|3.04
|3.76
|3.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.04
|3.76
|3.64
|Diluted EPS
|3.04
|3.76
|3.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited