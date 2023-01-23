SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,816.78 crore, up 29.73% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 19,170.80 16,477.26 18,025.34 Other Operating Income 7,645.98 11,239.89 2,646.62 Total Income From Operations 26,816.78 27,717.15 20,671.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 532.19 499.48 482.94 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 7.56 -4.84 0.81 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25,760.49 26,951.22 19,719.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 516.54 271.29 468.36 Other Income 12.99 11.31 9.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 529.53 282.60 477.98 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 529.53 282.60 477.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 529.53 282.60 477.98 Tax 42.35 60.21 45.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 487.18 222.39 432.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -183.05 154.35 -68.22 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 304.13 376.74 364.06 Equity Share Capital 1,000.83 1,000.71 1,000.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,392.53 11,080.07 9,940.24 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.04 3.77 3.64 Diluted EPS 3.04 3.76 3.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.04 3.76 3.64 Diluted EPS 3.04 3.76 3.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited