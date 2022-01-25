MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 390.75 crore, up 62.7% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 390.75 crore in December 2021 up 62.7% from Rs. 240.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.06 crore in December 2021 up 56.35% from Rs. 232.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.38 crore in December 2021 up 63.63% from Rs. 233.08 crore in December 2020.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2020.

Close

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,225.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 41.97% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations168.25134.2565.71
Other Operating Income222.50240.64174.45
Total Income From Operations390.75374.89240.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-----4.87
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.14124.5113.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax380.61250.38231.48
Other Income0.771.521.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax381.38251.90233.08
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax381.38251.90233.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax381.38251.90233.08
Tax17.325.280.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities364.06246.62232.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period364.06246.62232.85
Equity Share Capital1,000.281,000.211,000.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,940.249,571.458,809.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.642.472.33
Diluted EPS3.642.462.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.642.472.33
Diluted EPS3.642.462.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI Life Insura #SBI Life Insurance Company
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 am

