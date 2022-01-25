SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 390.75 crore, up 62.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 390.75 crore in December 2021 up 62.7% from Rs. 240.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.06 crore in December 2021 up 56.35% from Rs. 232.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.38 crore in December 2021 up 63.63% from Rs. 233.08 crore in December 2020.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2020.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 1,225.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 41.97% over the last 12 months.