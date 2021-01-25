MARKET NEWS

SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.16 crore, down 46% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Life Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.16 crore in December 2020 down 46% from Rs. 444.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.85 crore in December 2020 down 40.26% from Rs. 389.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.08 crore in December 2020 down 40.98% from Rs. 394.91 crore in December 2019.

SBI Life Insura EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2019.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 862.55 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.

SBI Life Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations65.71113.32270.74
Other Operating Income174.45191.79174.04
Total Income From Operations240.16305.11444.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-4.87-1.2742.98
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.558.408.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax231.48297.98393.35
Other Income1.601.591.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.08299.57394.91
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax233.08299.57394.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax233.08299.57394.91
Tax0.23-0.165.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities232.85299.73389.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period232.85299.73389.77
Equity Share Capital1,000.061,000.051,000.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,809.408,575.917,351.96
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.333.003.90
Diluted EPS2.333.003.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.333.003.90
Diluted EPS2.333.003.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI Life Insura #SBI Life Insurance Company
first published: Jan 25, 2021 11:33 am

