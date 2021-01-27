SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.16 crore, down 46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.16 crore in December 2020 down 46% from Rs. 444.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.85 crore in December 2020 down 40.26% from Rs. 389.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.08 crore in December 2020 down 40.98% from Rs. 394.91 crore in December 2019.

SBI Life Insura EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2019.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 862.85 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.03% over the last 12 months.