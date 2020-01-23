SBI Life Insura Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 444.78 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.78 crore in December 2019 up 52.53% from Rs. 291.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.77 crore in December 2019 up 47.48% from Rs. 264.28 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 394.91 crore in December 2019 up 45.58% from Rs. 271.27 crore in December 2018.

SBI Life Insura EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2018.

SBI Life Insura shares closed at 981.70 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 58.36% over the last 12 months.