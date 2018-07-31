SBI General Q1 net profit up 126%; wipes out accumulated losses

Private general insurance company SBI General Insurance has posted a 126 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its first quarter net profit at Rs 113 crore on a better claims performance. The non-life insurer also wiped out the accumulated loss of around Rs 50 crore from its books.

The general insurer, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Australia's IAG, posted an underwriting profit of Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY19 compared to underwriting loss of Rs 46 crore in the year ago period.

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) also went up by 52 percent YoY to Rs 1,011 crore. About 48 percent of the GWP came in from the bancassurance channel. The solvency ratio for Q1FY19 to 2.38, against 2.30 in the year ago period, last year.

Though SBI General had recorded an underwriting profit for FY18, this was primarily on account of an exceptional item.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Rikhil Shah, chief financial officer, SBI General Insurance, said that the underwriting profit has been due to the choice of the business and proper claims management.

"Proper risk selection, business mix, claims efficiency and operational efficiency helped us to have a combined ratio of 99 percent in Q1," he said.

While the majority of the general insurance industry has been bleeding in the health insurance portfolio, SBI General's loss ratio was at 60 percent.

"On the group health we were always very selective in writing the business and retail portion is much higher," he added.

Among other segments, Shah said that crop insurance will be around 20-22 percent of their total business in FY19. Motor insurance continues to be loss-making due to high claims and lower premium increases. Shah said that their motor loss ratio was around 116 percent.

The Supreme Court has mandated two-year car motor third party (TP) insurance and five-year two-wheeler motor TP insurance from September 1 onwards. Shah said that since the product will be priced by the insurance regulator, the rate and the inflation being considered for the pricing will a factor to watch out for.