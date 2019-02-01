SBI delivers strong Q3 numbers as loan growth accelerates and asset quality improves; long-term buy

-Solid advances growth- Margins improve-Asset quality improvement continues with much lesser slippages to NPA- Provision coverage ratio increases

-Valuation pricing in most concerns, best positioned public sector bank to play asset recovery cycle

State Bank of India (SBI) reported better than estimated numbers with net profit of Rs 3,955 crore that more than tripled sequentially. The profit was aided by strong loan growth, better margins and write back of investment provisions.

On asset quality front, slippages to non-performing assets (NPA) reduced substantially which was very encouraging. Strong pick up in loan growth especially corporate advances was a positive surprise.

SBI stands out because of its sheer size and relatively better operating performance among public sector banks, which are fast losing their relevance in the financial system. The bank has been buying loan assets from NBFCs facing liquidity crunch which will further consolidate its market position.

We expect a faster recovery for SBI in contrast to many small-sized public lenders. Management’s guidance of net NPA falling below 3 percent in next quarter and improvement in return ratios in FY20 is reassuring. That said, credit cost can remain elevated due to bank’s exposure toward IL&FS and also a troubled NBFC.

With the stock trading at 1.2 times FY20e adjusted core book value, the current valuations seems to be pricing in most of the concerns. Investors should use the consolidation in the stock price as any opportunity to invest for the long-term.

Key positives

Advances growth was strong at 12 percent YoY. Robust domestic loan book growth at 16 percent YoY was partially negated by de-growth in overseas loan book. Corporate advances increased by 21 percent YoY after a prolonged period of cyclical weakness aided by credit to power, road and NBFC sector. The growth in retail assets (including SME, Agri & Personal) was at 12 percent.

Deposits growth at 7 percent YoY was much below advances growth, pushing up the credit-to deposit ratio. However, the overall performance on liability front continued to be impressive with low cost current account-savings account (CASA) deposits at around 44 percent of total deposits.

Net interest income increased 21 percent YoY aided by strong growth in advances book and on the back of uptick in domestic net interest margin (NIM) to 2.92 percent.

There was write-back of investment depreciation worth Rs 7,994 crore due to softening of bond yields.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 4,523 crore in the quarter, which reduced to 1.64 percent of the loan book from 4.17 percent a year ago. This along with higher recoveries led to sequential decline in GNPA and NNPA.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 74.46 percent, increasing by 871 bps YoY and 389 bps sequentially.

Key negatives

Bank reported slight de-growth in core fee income due to reduction in charges on maintenance of minimum balance in savings accounts. This along with lower trading income undermined the non-interest income that declined by 1 percent yoy.

Operating expenses increased by 21 percent YoY, pushing the cost-to-income ratio slightly to 57 percent as bank continued to provide for wage hike and related rise in pension and gratuity expenses.

The bank provided lower amount for NPAs as the incremental slippages were much less compared to last few quarters. One of the NPA account (Essar Steel) on which it has provided 50 percent was classified from D2 to D3, thus requiring 100 percent provision. However, bank didn’t make additional provision as recovery is in sight.

Other observations

SBI’s exposure to IL&FS is around Rs 4,300 crore much of which is at the SPV level. The bank has provided 50 percent for its exposure to IL&FS holding companies. So far, it has not provided for SPV level exposure.

Bank is hopeful of recovering Rs 34,000 crore from 8 accounts in coming quarters which includes corporates undergoing resolution through National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLTL). Resolution of NCLT cases will lead to lower GNPAs and better margins. Additionally, it could lead to possible write-back of provisions as bank’s PCR on some of these cases is healthy.

While bank has not quantified, it is exposed to Dewan Housing Finance which is going a through troubled period.

Outlook

In addition to strong reported earnings, we are most encouraged by the improving outlook. While some asset quality pain might persist for a couple of quarters, the end seems certainly near. We expect earnings to gain traction as credit cost trends downwards over the next two years and bank levers the capital for loan book growth.

Management had earlier articulated its strategy to deliver consolidated return on asset (RoA) of 0.9-1 percent while improving GNPA to below 6 percent and maintaining provision cover above 60 percent by March 2020. With much lower slippages expected going forward which will lead to normalisation of credit cost, the target looks achievable. Capital could be a constraint in delivering the target but a successful equity raising in near to medium term will be an added trigger.

With a potential improvement in return ratios, the current valuation of 1.2 times FY20e adjusted book of core business looks undemanding. With turnaround in sight, investors looking to play the asset recovery and resolution cycle should buy into the stock as a long-term bet.

