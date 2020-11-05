SBI Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,019.83 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,019.83 crore in September 2020 up 13.83% from Rs. 27251.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,245.88 crore in September 2020 up 55.42% from Rs. 3,375.40 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18,527.81 crore in September 2020 up 12.39% from Rs. 16,484.88 crore in September 2019.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2019.

SBI shares closed at 207.05 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.10% over the last 12 months.