Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,019.83 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,019.83 crore in September 2020 up 13.83% from Rs. 27251.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,245.88 crore in September 2020 up 55.42% from Rs. 3,375.40 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18,527.81 crore in September 2020 up 12.39% from Rs. 16,484.88 crore in September 2019.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2019.

SBI shares closed at 207.05 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.10% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills44,688.8245,711.4046,575.64
(b) Income on Investment22,113.6120,483.6018,399.94
(c) Int. on balances With RBI560.691,836.35877.81
(d) Others2,679.941,908.621,502.85
Other Income25,330.4418,044.3621,991.67
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended39,023.2340,301.3240,105.10
Employees Cost13,404.1512,658.2212,052.37
Other Expenses24,418.3116,616.8520,705.56
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies18,527.8118,407.9416,484.88
Provisions And Contingencies11,221.0212,562.7613,640.53
Exceptional Items--1,367.273,190.97
P/L Before Tax7,306.797,212.456,035.32
Tax1,902.982,008.962,389.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,403.815,203.493,645.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,403.815,203.493,645.83
Minority Interest-265.45-490.95-268.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates107.5263.96-1.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,245.884,776.503,375.40
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9257.13
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.885.353.78
Diluted EPS5.885.353.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.885.353.78
Diluted EPS5.885.353.78
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India

