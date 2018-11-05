SBI Consolidated September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 23,158.11 crore, Up 13.23% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 39,475.93 39,916.90 36,707.51 (b) Income on Investment 20,541.11 19,893.97 18,446.47 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 261.11 280.99 811.52 (d) Others 1,148.70 1,108.64 962.39 Other Income 17,875.87 13,792.91 18,020.63 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 38,268.74 37,272.27 36,476.23 Employees Cost 10,346.80 10,346.20 8,226.22 Other Expenses 16,932.83 13,940.45 14,532.49 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 13,754.35 13,434.49 15,713.58 Provisions And Contingencies 12,270.49 19,499.21 19,332.24 Exceptional Items 466.48 -- 5,036.21 P/L Before Tax 1,950.34 -6,064.72 1,417.55 Tax 1,198.76 -2,008.49 -534.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 751.58 -4,056.23 1,952.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 751.58 -4,056.23 1,952.30 Minority Interest -238.67 -256.88 -217.65 Share Of P/L Of Associates 63.55 82.67 105.78 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 576.46 -4,230.44 1,840.43 Equity Share Capital 892.46 892.46 863.21 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. 57.70 57.66 57.07 b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.65 -4.74 2.11 Diluted EPS 0.65 -4.74 2.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.65 -4.74 2.11 Diluted EPS 0.65 -4.74 2.11 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA -- -- -- ii) Net NPA -- -- -- i) % of Gross NPA -- -- -- ii) % of Net NPA -- -- -- Return on Assets % -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited