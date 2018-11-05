SBI Consolidated September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 23,158.11 crore, Up 13.23% Q-o-Q.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:
|Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 23,158.11 crore in September 2018 Up 13.23% from Rs. 20451.66 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 576.46 crore in September 2018 Down 68.68% from Rs. 1,840.43 crore in September 2017.
|Operating Profit stands at Rs. 13,754.35 crore in September 2018 Down 12.47% from Rs. 15,713.58 crore in September 2017.
|SBI EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2017.
|SBI shares closed at 285.35 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and -9.23% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|39,475.93
|39,916.90
|36,707.51
|(b) Income on Investment
|20,541.11
|19,893.97
|18,446.47
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|261.11
|280.99
|811.52
|(d) Others
|1,148.70
|1,108.64
|962.39
|Other Income
|17,875.87
|13,792.91
|18,020.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|38,268.74
|37,272.27
|36,476.23
|Employees Cost
|10,346.80
|10,346.20
|8,226.22
|Other Expenses
|16,932.83
|13,940.45
|14,532.49
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|13,754.35
|13,434.49
|15,713.58
|Provisions And Contingencies
|12,270.49
|19,499.21
|19,332.24
|Exceptional Items
|466.48
|--
|5,036.21
|P/L Before Tax
|1,950.34
|-6,064.72
|1,417.55
|Tax
|1,198.76
|-2,008.49
|-534.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|751.58
|-4,056.23
|1,952.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|751.58
|-4,056.23
|1,952.30
|Minority Interest
|-238.67
|-256.88
|-217.65
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|63.55
|82.67
|105.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|576.46
|-4,230.44
|1,840.43
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|863.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|57.70
|57.66
|57.07
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|-4.74
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|-4.74
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|-4.74
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|-4.74
|2.11
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited