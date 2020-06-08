SBI Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 25,483.04 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 25,483.04 crore in March 2020 up 0.54% from Rs. 25347.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,909.95 crore in March 2020 up 455.25% from Rs. 1,244.47 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 17,735.21 crore in March 2020 down 2.38% from Rs. 18,168.32 crore in March 2019.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2019.

SBI shares closed at 187.80 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.14% returns over the last 6 months and -44.26% over the last 12 months.