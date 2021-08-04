MARKET NEWS

SBI Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 30,710.86 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 30,710.86 crore in June 2021 up 3.62% from Rs. 29638.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,379.91 crore in June 2021 up 54.5% from Rs. 4,776.50 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 20,830.26 crore in June 2021 up 13.16% from Rs. 18,407.94 crore in June 2020.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2020.

Close

SBI shares closed at 446.50 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 133.04% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills42,472.2341,256.6745,711.40
(b) Income on Investment22,349.0822,157.2220,483.60
(c) Int. on balances With RBI1,103.071,433.741,836.35
(d) Others3,035.573,185.031,908.62
Other Income24,306.9935,397.9818,044.36
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended38,249.0938,388.8240,301.32
Employees Cost13,415.0414,240.1212,658.22
Other Expenses20,772.5529,623.6416,616.85
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies20,830.2621,178.0618,407.94
Provisions And Contingencies10,510.2411,516.7112,562.76
Exceptional Items----1,367.27
P/L Before Tax10,320.029,661.357,212.45
Tax2,780.802,391.102,008.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7,539.227,270.255,203.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7,539.227,270.255,203.49
Minority Interest-322.68-369.65-490.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates163.37-775.0863.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7,379.916,125.524,776.50
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9256.92
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.276.865.35
Diluted EPS8.276.865.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.276.865.35
Diluted EPS8.276.865.35
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:44 pm

