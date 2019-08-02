SBI Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 25,455.11 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|45,177.78
|43,863.23
|39,916.90
|(b) Income on Investment
|18,587.43
|19,454.41
|19,893.97
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|422.09
|420.20
|280.99
|(d) Others
|1,407.12
|2,046.69
|1,108.64
|Other Income
|17,891.59
|25,790.11
|13,792.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|40,139.31
|40,437.31
|37,272.27
|Employees Cost
|11,608.23
|11,235.95
|10,346.20
|Other Expenses
|16,604.96
|21,733.06
|13,940.45
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|15,133.51
|18,168.32
|13,434.49
|Provisions And Contingencies
|9,448.71
|16,673.43
|19,499.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,684.80
|1,494.89
|-6,064.72
|Tax
|2,301.01
|-55.54
|-2,008.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,383.79
|1,550.43
|-4,056.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,383.79
|1,550.43
|-4,056.23
|Minority Interest
|-339.56
|-309.51
|-256.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-93.73
|3.55
|82.67
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,950.50
|1,244.47
|-4,230.44
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|892.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|57.13
|57.13
|57.66
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.31
|0.88
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|3.31
|0.88
|-4.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.31
|0.88
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|3.31
|0.88
|-4.74
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
