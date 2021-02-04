MARKET NEWS

SBI Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,802.99 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,802.99 crore in December 2020 up 4.14% from Rs. 30538.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,257.55 crore in December 2020 down 4.2% from Rs. 6,531.95 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 19,417.04 crore in December 2020 down 3.77% from Rs. 20,178.06 crore in December 2019.

SBI EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.32 in December 2019.

SBI shares closed at 335.95 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.75% returns over the last 6 months and 12.70% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills45,123.3044,688.8249,570.01
(b) Income on Investment22,376.1922,113.6118,952.34
(c) Int. on balances With RBI710.65560.69777.15
(d) Others1,889.652,679.941,726.02
Other Income27,082.3625,330.4424,358.76
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended38,296.8039,023.2340,486.95
Employees Cost14,028.3413,404.1512,255.18
Other Expenses25,439.9724,418.3122,464.09
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies19,417.0418,527.8120,178.06
Provisions And Contingencies10,801.6711,221.027,677.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8,615.377,306.7912,500.21
Tax2,213.211,902.985,702.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,402.165,403.816,797.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,402.165,403.816,797.25
Minority Interest-356.31-265.45-400.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates211.70107.52135.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,257.555,245.886,531.95
Equity Share Capital892.46892.46892.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.56.9256.9256.92
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.015.887.32
Diluted EPS7.015.887.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.015.887.32
Diluted EPS7.015.887.32
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:44 pm

