SBI Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,802.99 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 31,802.99 crore in December 2020 up 4.14% from Rs. 30538.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,257.55 crore in December 2020 down 4.2% from Rs. 6,531.95 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 19,417.04 crore in December 2020 down 3.77% from Rs. 20,178.06 crore in December 2019.

SBI EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.32 in December 2019.

SBI shares closed at 355.10 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.33% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.