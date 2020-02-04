SBI Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 30,538.57 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 30,538.57 crore in December 2019 up 22.05% from Rs. 25021.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,531.95 crore in December 2019 up 38.71% from Rs. 4,709.15 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 20,178.06 crore in December 2019 up 42.14% from Rs. 14,195.95 crore in December 2018.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.28 in December 2018.

SBI shares closed at 298.10 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 4.98% over the last 12 months.