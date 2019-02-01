SBI Consolidated December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 25,021.12 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|42,868.52
|39,475.93
|36,150.28
|(b) Income on Investment
|20,354.02
|20,541.11
|19,344.58
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|362.46
|261.11
|319.29
|(d) Others
|1,325.26
|1,148.70
|1,199.93
|Other Income
|19,439.85
|17,875.87
|17,176.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|39,889.14
|38,268.74
|36,393.41
|Employees Cost
|11,866.06
|10,346.80
|9,121.39
|Other Expenses
|18,398.96
|16,932.83
|15,825.29
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|14,195.95
|13,754.35
|12,850.76
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6,355.98
|12,270.49
|19,097.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|466.48
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,839.97
|1,950.34
|-6,246.76
|Tax
|3,016.68
|1,198.76
|-4,502.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,823.29
|751.58
|-1,744.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,823.29
|751.58
|-1,744.23
|Minority Interest
|-245.85
|-238.67
|-219.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|131.71
|63.55
|76.87
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,709.15
|576.46
|-1,886.57
|Equity Share Capital
|892.46
|892.46
|863.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|57.70
|57.70
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.58
|0.65
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.58
|0.65
|-2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.58
|0.65
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.58
|0.65
|-2.19
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
