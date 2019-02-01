App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 03:04 PM IST

SBI Consolidated December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 25,021.12 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for State Bank of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 25,021.12 crore in December 2018 up 21.34% from Rs. 20620.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,709.15 crore in December 2018 up 349.61% from Rs. 1,886.57 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 14,195.95 crore in December 2018 up 10.47% from Rs. 12,850.76 crore in December 2017.

SBI EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2017.

SBI shares closed at 293.65 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.

State Bank of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 42,868.52 39,475.93 36,150.28
(b) Income on Investment 20,354.02 20,541.11 19,344.58
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 362.46 261.11 319.29
(d) Others 1,325.26 1,148.70 1,199.93
Other Income 19,439.85 17,875.87 17,176.77
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 39,889.14 38,268.74 36,393.41
Employees Cost 11,866.06 10,346.80 9,121.39
Other Expenses 18,398.96 16,932.83 15,825.29
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 14,195.95 13,754.35 12,850.76
Provisions And Contingencies 6,355.98 12,270.49 19,097.52
Exceptional Items -- 466.48 --
P/L Before Tax 7,839.97 1,950.34 -6,246.76
Tax 3,016.68 1,198.76 -4,502.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,823.29 751.58 -1,744.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,823.29 751.58 -1,744.23
Minority Interest -245.85 -238.67 -219.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates 131.71 63.55 76.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,709.15 576.46 -1,886.57
Equity Share Capital 892.46 892.46 863.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 57.70 57.70 --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.58 0.65 -2.19
Diluted EPS 5.58 0.65 -2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.58 0.65 -2.19
Diluted EPS 5.58 0.65 -2.19
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA -- -- --
ii) Net NPA -- -- --
i) % of Gross NPA -- -- --
ii) % of Net NPA -- -- --
Return on Assets % -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI #State Bank of India

