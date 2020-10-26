SBI Cards Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,413.40 crore, up 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,413.40 crore in September 2020 up 5.11% from Rs. 2,296.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.15 crore in September 2020 down 45.89% from Rs. 381.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.42 crore in September 2020 down 31.89% from Rs. 840.39 crore in September 2019.

SBI Cards EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2019.

SBI Cards shares closed at 807.25 on October 23, 2020 (NSE)