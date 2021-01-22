SBI Cards Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,403.20 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,403.20 crore in December 2020 down 3.06% from Rs. 2,479.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.66 crore in December 2020 down 51.77% from Rs. 434.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 575.00 crore in December 2020 down 39.79% from Rs. 954.98 crore in December 2019.

SBI Cards EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.66 in December 2019.

SBI Cards shares closed at 979.65 on January 21, 2021 (NSE)